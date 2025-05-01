StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PARA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.