Sue Rivett Purchases 4,875 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £975 ($1,299.13).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Sue Rivett sold 563,456 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £118,325.76 ($157,662.57).

On Thursday, March 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,118 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £988.32 ($1,316.88).

On Thursday, February 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,001 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £960.24 ($1,279.47).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.73. Pharos Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.98 ($0.37). The firm has a market cap of £94.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

