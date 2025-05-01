Summit Financial LLC Acquires 5,245 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 112,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $84,881,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 79,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 5,006,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,098,315,000 after buying an additional 440,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

