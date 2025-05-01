Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

SNCY opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Country Airlines

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,826 shares of company stock worth $70,849. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.