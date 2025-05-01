Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.42, but opened at $68.36. Sysco shares last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 693,857 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 187,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 67.8% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

