Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

NYSE:TSM opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.21 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.67. The company has a market capitalization of $864.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 199.2% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 568,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,407,000 after acquiring an additional 66,424 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

