TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UCTT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 66,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 110,403 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

