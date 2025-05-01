Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Tecogen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $61.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.48. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

