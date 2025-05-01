Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $33.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tenable traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 453056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TENB. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $138,758.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,871.60. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. The trade was a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $54,950,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 647.5% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 918,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after acquiring an additional 544,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $15,653,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

