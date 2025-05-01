TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) vs. Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Financial Analysis

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 34.81% 8.07% 4.28% TeraWulf -41.88% -15.91% -11.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and TeraWulf”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $341.23 million 8.73 $610.52 million $0.65 20.89 TeraWulf $140.05 million 7.60 -$73.42 million ($0.20) -13.90

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Burford Capital and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 TeraWulf 0 1 7 2 3.10

Burford Capital presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.59%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $7.86, indicating a potential upside of 182.63%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Burford Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Burford Capital has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Burford Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Burford Capital beats TeraWulf on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

