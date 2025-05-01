TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,483 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In related news, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,225.05. The trade was a 18.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $288,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,523.92. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,540. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $12.96 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 403.57%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

