The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
