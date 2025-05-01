The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.