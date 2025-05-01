The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Buys £20,139 in Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) insider Will Orr acquired 14,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,139 ($26,834.11).
Will Orr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 16th, Will Orr acquired 22,000 shares of The Gym Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,140 ($40,159.89).
The Gym Group Price Performance
Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 145 ($1.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £257.89 million, a P/E ratio of -123.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68. The Gym Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.21 ($2.32). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on GYM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.60) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
