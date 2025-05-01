The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Buys £20,139 in Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) insider Will Orr acquired 14,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,139 ($26,834.11).

Will Orr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 16th, Will Orr acquired 22,000 shares of The Gym Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,140 ($40,159.89).

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 145 ($1.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £257.89 million, a P/E ratio of -123.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68. The Gym Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.21 ($2.32). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.33.

The Gym Group ( LON:GYM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The Gym Group had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. Equities research analysts predict that The Gym Group plc will post 0.2851177 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GYM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.60) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

