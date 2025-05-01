The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 238,913 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,200 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

