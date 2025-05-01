Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $182.00. TD Securities currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Thomson Reuters traded as high as $184.54 and last traded at $184.16, with a volume of 244314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.41.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

