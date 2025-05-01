Tigress Financial Issues Positive Forecast for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $246.95 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $161.61 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $280.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $1,802,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

