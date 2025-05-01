Timothy Andrew Roberts Acquires 23,100 Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 23,100 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,665 ($66,175.88).

LON BOOT opened at GBX 218 ($2.90) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.27. Henry Boot PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 180.50 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($3.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £292.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Henry Boot had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, analysts expect that Henry Boot PLC will post 18.2106097 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $3.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is currently 83.25%.

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

