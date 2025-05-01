Timothy Andrew Roberts Acquires 23,100 Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 23,100 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,665 ($66,175.88).
Henry Boot Trading Up 2.3 %
LON BOOT opened at GBX 218 ($2.90) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.27. Henry Boot PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 180.50 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($3.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £292.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.
Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Henry Boot had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, analysts expect that Henry Boot PLC will post 18.2106097 EPS for the current year.
About Henry Boot
Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.
Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.
