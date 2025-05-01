Top Casino Stocks To Follow Now – April 29th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Everi, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $237.98. The stock had a trading volume of 310,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,950. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,081.14.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 1,695,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,771,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Everi (EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,637. Everi has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 513,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 1,270,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

