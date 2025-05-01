Top Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 29th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival Co. &, Sysco, and Kraft Heinz are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that own, operate, or franchise hotels, resorts, and other lodging properties. Their market value reflects investors’ expectations for travel demand, occupancy rates, average room rates and ancillary services like food and events. Performance of these stocks is closely tied to economic cycles, seasonal tourism trends and global business travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $33.25 on Tuesday, reaching $4,856.70. 129,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,648.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4,804.01. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $224.71. 1,666,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.90 and its 200-day moving average is $242.71. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $194.93 and a one year high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. 18,233,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,125,122. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Sysco (SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

SYY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.26. 2,712,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,309. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Featured Stories