Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – April 29th

Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Honeywell International, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and medical treatments. Investors in these equities gain exposure to the potential upside of successful clinical trials, regulatory approvals and blockbuster products, but also assume risks tied to patent expirations, shifting regulations and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,818,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,684,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $890.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,383. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $844.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $827.90 and a 200 day moving average of $816.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $42.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $525.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $635.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.08.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON stock traded up $10.56 on Tuesday, reaching $211.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,362,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,426. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.03 and a 200-day moving average of $215.73. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,899,263. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $94.84. The company has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.88. 2,962,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.12. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

