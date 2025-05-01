Top Toy Stocks To Research – April 29th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of small- or micro-capitalization companies that trade at low prices, have limited liquidity and wide bid-ask spreads, and are often bought and sold more for speculative fun than for long-term investment. Because they’re treated like “toys,” these equities tend to experience sharp price swings and carry higher risks of volatility and market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $12.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $990.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,462. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $715.32 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $964.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $956.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $95.70. 5,119,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,761,324. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.36. 760,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,895. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.08.

