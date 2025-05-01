TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 743.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. Equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

