TPI Composites (TPIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter. TPI Composites has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.83 million. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.06. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Jefferies Financial Group cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.30 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $2.40 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere bought 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $77,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,229,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,478.88. The trade was a 1.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,050. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

