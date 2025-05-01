TPI Composites (TPIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter. TPI Composites has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.83 million. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TPI Composites Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.06. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on TPIC
Insider Transactions at TPI Composites
In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere bought 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $77,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,229,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,478.88. The trade was a 1.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,050. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TPI Composites
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.