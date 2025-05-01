Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 726,285 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 669% compared to the average daily volume of 94,438 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

