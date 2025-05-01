Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $353.44, but opened at $374.01. Trane Technologies shares last traded at $372.27, with a volume of 288,716 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.94.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

