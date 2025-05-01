TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THS. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

