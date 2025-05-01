TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TriMas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shawn Sedaghat bought 554,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,366.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900,974 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,444.18. This represents a 159.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 2,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,850.14. This trade represents a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 806,246 shares of company stock worth $19,338,213. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriMas Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.22 million, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.55.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

