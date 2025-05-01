TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $24.45. TriMas shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 53,027 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $51,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $228,850.14. This trade represents a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $49,993.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,531.52. The trade was a 7.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 806,246 shares of company stock valued at $19,338,213. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 341.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 53,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TriMas by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TriMas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 257,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $979.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

