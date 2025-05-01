Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tuniu were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of TOUR opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Tuniu Co. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91,540.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Tuniu Announces Dividend

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Tuniu’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Tuniu

(Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.