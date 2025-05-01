UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $106.58, but opened at $100.07. UFP Industries shares last traded at $101.02, with a volume of 43,508 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 109.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

