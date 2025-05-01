Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 395.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 66,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 110,403 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 2.6 %

Ultra Clean stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $843.97 million, a P/E ratio of 233.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

