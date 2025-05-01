Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $19.09. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 115,323 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $843.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

