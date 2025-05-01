United States Cellular (USM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $924.90 million for the quarter.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:USM opened at $68.57 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -190.47 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

