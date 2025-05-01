United States Cellular (USM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $924.90 million for the quarter.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United States Cellular Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:USM opened at $68.57 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -190.47 and a beta of 0.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on United States Cellular
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United States Cellular
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.