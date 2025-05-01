UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $510.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as low as $409.10 and last traded at $409.23, with a volume of 9889233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $420.00.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.86.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,375,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,344,586,000 after buying an additional 8,280,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,914,740,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,069,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,592,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,346,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $498.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.25. The firm has a market cap of $374.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.