Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Universal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Universal during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Universal by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Universal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.74. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $937.19 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

