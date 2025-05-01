VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Stake Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.74% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAAX. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 124,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 417,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,397 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,471,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $29.75 on Thursday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

