Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Holdings Decreased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Verastem were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 67.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Verastem by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Verastem by 546.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 65,265 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTM opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.57. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.57). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verastem from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

