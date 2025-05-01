Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of VCTR opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 113.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

