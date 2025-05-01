Vince (VNCE) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 1st, 2025

Vince (NYSE:VNCEGet Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter.

Vince Price Performance

Shares of VNCE opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Vince has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vince in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNCE

About Vince

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.