Vince (VNCE) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter.

Vince Price Performance

Shares of VNCE opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Vince has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Vince alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vince in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Vince

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

Further Reading

