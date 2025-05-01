vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) vs. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Head-To-Head Analysis

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Pfizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

vTv Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pfizer 1 9 4 3 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for vTv Therapeutics and Pfizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

vTv Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.94%. Pfizer has a consensus target price of $29.64, indicating a potential upside of 21.44%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Pfizer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Pfizer”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics $1.02 million 62.58 -$20.25 million ($3.41) -5.85 Pfizer $62.46 billion 2.22 $8.03 billion $1.38 17.69

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than vTv Therapeutics. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics N/A -184.64% -47.29% Pfizer 12.62% 19.47% 8.09%

Summary

Pfizer beats vTv Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitor, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of psoriasis, COPD, and atopic dermatitis, as well as TTP-RA, a RAGE antagonist for type 1 diabetes prevention. In addition, the company's other programs include HPP3033, a non-electrophilic therapeutic approach to activating the nuclear factor erythroid 2related factor 2 (Nrf2) pathway for the treatment of chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress; and Azeliragon, a RAGE antagonist for inflammatory lung diseases, including severe COVID-19, as well as for glioblastoma, other cancers, and cancer treatment-related conditions. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has license agreements with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593 for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic application; and Anteris Bio, Inc. to develop and commercialize HPP971, a Nrf2 activator, as well as with Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. It also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Litfulo, Velsipity, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, Somavert, Ngenla, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Bosulif, Mektovi, Padcev, Adcetris, Talzenna, Tukysa, Elrexfio, Tivdak, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and BioNTech SE. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

