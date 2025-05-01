Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WBA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $58,241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 5,036,300 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,332 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.