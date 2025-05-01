Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

WVE stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.93.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The business had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. This trade represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

