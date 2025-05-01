Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Update

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,279.84. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,696,812.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,000. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waystar by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,180 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Waystar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,482,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,798,000 after buying an additional 79,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at $119,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,804,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,476,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,178,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Waystar has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

