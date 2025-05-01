Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $42.12, but opened at $43.61. Weatherford International shares last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 78,216 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Neal P. Goldman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This represents a 90.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,702,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,760,000 after purchasing an additional 270,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Weatherford International by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,945,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,823 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,402,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,375,000 after purchasing an additional 298,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,657,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,777,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,877,000 after buying an additional 144,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

