Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of Cinemark Q1 Earnings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNK. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $2,081,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

