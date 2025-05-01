Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires New Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth about $32,228,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth about $2,720,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth about $7,811,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revelyst Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE GEAR opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08. Revelyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

