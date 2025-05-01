Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 414.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 162,727 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harmonic by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Harmonic by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nimrod Ben-Natan acquired 7,780 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $75,077.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 347,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,241.05. This trade represents a 2.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic acquired 12,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,457.76. The trade was a 35.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

