Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $869,000 in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.72.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($13.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($10.45). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.34% and a negative net margin of 1,283.19%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

