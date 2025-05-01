Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 10,874 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tronox were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,804 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $9,183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 551,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,646 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,731,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 208,579 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Price Performance

Tronox stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $848.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

