Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.83% and a negative net margin of 578.80%. On average, analysts expect Werewolf Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

